Youngest elected Illinois representative prepares to bring Ogle and Lee counties' interests to Springfield

DIXON (WREX) — If you would have told Brad Fritts 18 months ago that he'd be heading to Springfield as the youngest elected state representative in Illinois history, he probably would have said you were crazy.
Fritts had just recently gotten home after graduating from The University of Illinois with a degree in Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, but after some time with the Lee County Republican Committee and a talk with his uncle John Fritts, things changed in a big way.
"My uncle who passed away during the campaign when we were out campaigning, he was a county treasurer for 24 years here in Lee County and he came over and he put the district map in front of me and said, I think you should run," Fritts said. "I looked at him and I'm like 'I'm brand new to the political scene, absolutely not, and he looked at me and he said think about it."
In the coming months, he would knock on thousands of doors across the 74th representative district, win his primary and then go unopposed in November's midterms.
He is now the youngest elected representative in Illinois history (Avery Bourne was the youngest representative to be sworn in, but she was appointed in the middle of a term before going on to win an elected term). His district includes Ogle and Lee counties amongst others, and he hopes to address things like jobs and property taxes in Springfield to cut down on people wanting to leave or outright leaving the state.
"As a young man and as a farmer, I can't leave," Fritts said. "I'm very very excited to go and fight because there's a lot of people who not only can't leave, but don't want to leave, it's home, it's a great place to live and I love it."
Fritts added that he wants to work across the aisle and work to compromise on certain laws and policies to make legislation work for Chicago, and the communities outside of it.
Fritts officially begins his role in January and hopes people will reach out to him so he can better represent their interests at the state's capitol.