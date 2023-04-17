 Skip to main content
You could catch movies in your car at The Rockford Speedway this summer

speedway movies pic

The movies would happen every Friday, starting with "Top Gun Maverick" on April 28

LOVES PARK — Even when cars aren't racing at The Rockford Speedway this summer, you can be certain there will still be a "need for speed."

Vicious Nisius Entertainment hopes to have a series of pop-up movies at the speedway this summer.

The movies would happen every Friday if weather permits between April 28 and October.

The event still needs final approval from the city which asked for a more detailed plan for security and safety at the event space before giving it the green light, but was eager to work with Shawn Nisius and the entertainment company to make the idea a reality.

Nisius says the first movie on the schedule is Top Gun: Maverick and then switch to more family-friendly flicks throughout the summer.

Nisius hopes the event can bring people together in a positive way.

"It's been so many troubled times and trying to get through, that's pretty much the whole aspect of it, getting another fun time to everyone and enjoying the summer," Nisius said.

It costs $10 per adult, $5 per child or $25 for a whole car. There's also an option to buy a season pass for $200.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

