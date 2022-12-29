YMCA pushes for inclusivity across activities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the new year just around the corner, several are making new goals for themselves. While diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging have always been focuses for the YMCA of Rock River Valley, they are creating more avenues for inclusivity, especially for those who might have physical limitations.
"Its important work for us to do here because the Y truly is for all", said Gina Karvelis, the Senior Director of Healthy Living at YMCA Rockford.
"We want to make sure that when someone walks through our doors, there is something here for everybody who might walk through our doors..."
To ensure the spaces at YMCA Rockford are inclusive, The Y wants the local community to know that everyone is welcome regardless of physical or mental status; whether it be those with limited mobility, special requirements, or even some who might be healing from a surgery. In Promising this, The Y brought an Inclusion Director onto the team.
"We have some coffee chats that we're running, with those coffee chats we're saying "come in and tell us what it is that you would like to see us offer"", said Sarah White, the Inclusion Director for the YMCA of Rock River Valley.
"[We ask] what is it that you maybe tried to do in the past and you ran into some sort of obstacle with it?, how can we change that so that is no longer the case?"
With multiple pieces of inclusive equipment already in place at YMCAs across the region, they plan on purchasing new equipment that benefits those in wheelchairs, who have canes, or some who are recovering from recent surgeries.
Several staff members are also in the works to be trained for working with children, adults, and elderly with disabilities.
"Another great option is our pool of course, especially for people who might have arthritic conditions," said Karvelis.
"We know that warm water is soothing to people who might not have the range of motion that people who don't have arthritis do."
The YMCA asks that people in the community call and request to join a "coffee chat" with the new Director of Inclusion. Throughout the coming months, changes are being put into place for inclusivity, and The Y are willing to work hand in hand with several to bring even more change.
"What are we not doing that we could be doing to better serve you or someone in your family or someone in your community?", said Karvelis.
If you'd like to learn more on how inclusivity is being practiced at The YMCA of Rock River Valley, feel free to call them at 815-489-1252 and ask for Sarah White. You may also visit their website for more information on programs provided.