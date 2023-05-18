YMCA of Rock River Valley return of annual Community Dinner following two-year hiatus

ROCKFORD — Following a two-year hiatus the YMCA of Rock River Valley brought back its community dinner event.
More than 300 community members, donors, friends, and staff came out to the Tebala Event Center in Rockford.
Their goal was simple, to celebrate the theme of connection by highlighting the Y’s services and bringing awareness to the impact its programs have in the community.
Michelle Gorham, Chief Advancement Officer for the YMCA of Rock River Valley says through mentoring, after school care, and wellness activities, they're working to change the community everyday.
“People are connected to one another through food, activity, and wellness, through setting goals that they help one another achieve, and that really is the work of the Y,” she explains.
Season five winner of the "Next Food Network Star,” Melissa d’Arabian was the event’s featured speaker.
She's sharing her personal journey of discovering the unique connections that food can create between communities.
“I’m excited to be at the community dinner because I believe food can bring us together not just around the table, but connect us to one another and that's what tonight is all about,” she says.
The YMCA also presented three awards during the dinner. The winners are as follows:
● YMCA Antonio Little Teen Leadership Award and $1000 Scholarship presented by Field – Makayla Cossia, Auburn High School
● YMCA Community Leader Award presented by Sjostrom & Sons – Cheri Bustos
● YMCA Outstanding Business Impact Award presented by Trotter Manufacturing – Molina Healthcare
To continue its work, the YMCA is working to raise money to reach a $1.3 million goal.