YMCA launches RESET challenge across the country

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley is partnering with YMCAs all across the country in order to RESET. Beginning February 13, you can join the Y to build a healthy habit which can increase your physical, mental or spiritual health.
Studies have shown people who commit to healthier lifestyles are more successful when doing it with a partner.
In 21 days at the YMCA, you can build your own healthy habit, join a virtual accountability group, and play RESET bingo to track your success.
Participants are able to enter to win a $50 gift card through the three weeks.
The reset program is open to current Y members and non-members.
If you want to join the program and RESET text RESET to (844) 889-6222.
For more information on taking on the RESET challenge visit stronglife.org