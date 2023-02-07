 Skip to main content
YMCA launches RESET challenge across the country

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley is partnering with YMCAs all across the country in order to RESET. Beginning February 13, you can join the Y to build a healthy habit which can increase your physical, mental or spiritual health. 

Studies have shown people who commit to healthier lifestyles are more successful when doing it with a partner. 

In 21 days at the YMCA, you can build your own healthy habit, join a virtual accountability group, and play RESET bingo to track your success. 

Participants are able to enter to win a $50 gift card through the three weeks. 

The reset program is open to current Y members and non-members. 

If you want to join the program and RESET text RESET to (844) 889-6222.

For more information on taking on the RESET challenge visit stronglife.org

