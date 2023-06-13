'Yes' vote: School board approves moving sixth grade students to Harlem Middle School

Harlem School District 122 board members met Monday night to vote on moving sixth grade students from Machesney and Ralston Elementary schools to Harlem Middle School.
The meeting was about four hours long and board members voted "yes" to make the change, 5 to 1, with one member being absent.
Before that meeting even started, members from the public were allowed to share concerns in a forum.
"I have concerns about space for the sixth grade students, and where they're going to be, I have concerns about behavior and discipline... I have concerns about downsizing staff members, I have concerns over how many sixth grade teachers we're going to have to get rid of here... number four, I have concerns about safety..." said a substitute teacher named Ariel who attended the board meeting.
The move doesn't take place until Fall of 2023, so there's a little more than a year, board members say, until changes to the plan have to be perfected.
"What we're seeing right here, isn't going to be the end-all, say-all final," said Aaron McKnight, a Harlem Schools board member. "Today is the vote to move forward with this concept and make it awesome for the district, students, and the teachers."
The board meeting is just the start of big changes coming to the district.
Some parents believe that the transition would be good, because students would be surrounded by others more in their age group.
Whereas, other parents have a concern for classroom sizes and enough teachers for a larger group of students.
As the vote was "yes," to move sixth grade students from one school to the other, parents and the community wait for more decisions to be made for the students' future in the coming year.