YES Club set to release new song during Black Music Month

ROCKFORD -- June is recognized as Black Music Month.
It's a time to honor Black musicians, singers, and contributors to the music industry.
In the Stateline, there's a man using his love for music to not only spread songs of joy, but lessons of inspiration to the youth.
"It's amazing the gift that he's been given and he's not using it to build himself he's using it to help build others, so I think that's really cool," YES Club Director of Education, Dianna Cole said.
Carl Cole is the founder of the YES Club, a local nonprofit inspiring the youth to change the world through music.
"He is so selfless, he does everything he can for youth, for kids so that is his whole life and I admire and love him for it," YES Club Vice-President, Kristina Puzin said.
Very soon the YES Club will debut their brand-new song titled "Why Can't We Just Get Along".
"I thought about how can I inspire them in this time right now that there is so much disunity, racism, and just questions and troubles with people being different," YES Club Founder & CEO, Carl Cole said.
"It's very easy for us to dislike people based on little things, subtle things it could be the way they dress, the way they talk, the way they sing or something but this song reminds us that you have to love everybody you meet no matter what," Puzin said.
The world premiere of the new song is set for Juneteenth.
"I said look it's Black Music Month, it's Juneteenth, now it's a federal holiday and it's all about unity and I have a YES Club program where we got red, yellow, black and white and brown kids let's look at that so that was in my mind as a worldwide web release of that song," Carl Cole said.
Black music has always told stories of struggles and victories. In 1865, when thousands of Black people in Texas were enslaved, it was music that was a guide to their freedom.
Gen. Gordon Granger had to go to Gavelston, Texas and he said either you free them, or you guys are going to get put in prison and they freed them so that was the freedom that caused them to celebrate. So music was the big way they were celebrating they would sing and dance and eat and everything," Carl Cole said.
The evolution of Black music, dates back centuries and is still prevalent to this day across all genres.
"Carl Cole always tells me that most music is Black music almost everything almost comes from Black artist which I think is really cool," Puzin said.
Kristina said she's learned about influential Black artists like Nat King Cole. It's the message in the song "Nature Boy" that resonates with her.
"At the very end he says 'All you need to do is just to love and be loved in return' I think that's so important because all of us always get caught up with work with how busy our lives are but at the end of the day the only thing that matters are the people that we love," Puzin said.
As we recognize the incredible influence Black music has had on the world, it's the lyrics of love, sounds of inspiration, and sweet melodies forever sketched in our hearts.
"I know that soul music, spiritual music, music that touches your soul I know that does have the power to change minds and hearts for the better," Carl Cole said.
In addition to a brand-new song, the YES Club is also in the midst of their “Let’s Power Up” Campaign Fundraiser.
You can donate here.