Yellow Trucking Company shuts down leaving Stateline employees scrambling

ROCKFORD — Yellow, one of the country's biggest trucking companies has shut down, leaving 30,000 employees without work. 100 of these employees call the Stateline home.

The company has been around for 99 years but ceased operation Sunday following a battle with the Teamsters Union.

Erik Calvert, the Secretary and Treasurer of Teamsters Local 325, said right now, employees are just left with many unanswered questions.

"It's early developments right now so we're not real sure what happened. We know that our guys showed up for work at their start times, the gates were locked and they've had no warrant letters and they've got no layoff letters so we're not real sure where it all stands. It sounds like the company is going to file for bankruptcy. We're not sure if it's seven or eleven," Calvert said.

For Yellow Trucking Company employees like Bill Mann, no advanced warning was given prior to the shutdown, making the loss of his job that much more sudden.

"Went out and the gates were closed and then later on went out to Menards and then got the call from the terminal manager that... there's no work and the gates were closed," Mann said.

And Dan Bouchard, a fellow employee, also received that dreaded phone call letting him know not to show up for work.

"I expected it. I paid attention to what's been going on. I was a little disappointed at the time because that was the call that we were all waiting on," Bouchard said.

And despite the signs that things could be going downhill, Mann had no intentions of leaving the company with 12 years under his belt already.

"It's just very hard. But the, the warning signs have been there. And I kind of decided I was going to hang in until the very end," Mann said.

As for placing the blame, Bouchard has his ideas of who he considers to be at fault in the shutdown.

"I'm a little disappointed in the company. Like I said previously, this isn't a Teamster problem. I'm proud to be a Teamster. This is all due to company mismanagement from the top to the bottom," Bouchard said.

And for Mann, he is still reeling after the loss of his long-term employment.

"I'm a little bit of a basket case. Up and down up and down and it's very upsetting. It's not a job that I wanted to give up," Mann said.