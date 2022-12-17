Wreaths Across America honors local veterans

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Wreaths Across America comes to Belvidere honoring veterans in the Stateline.
Wreaths Across America is a national event which took place on Saturday to honor veterans across the United States.
The Belvidere Asa Cottrell Chapter of Daughter of the American Revolution came together to make this possible, laying wreaths with red bows at Belvidere Cemetery in the memory of those heroes who came from the Stateline.
Deborah Loss shared her story with 13 WREX, saying there’s no place she’d rather be.
"My father came here in 1956 and brought his family here. He was in Okinawa, which was not a good place to be during World War II," Loss says. "When he passed away, he wanted buried in Arlington Cemetery, so I took him out there buried him in Arlington, then when I saw what happened at Christmas with the Wreaths Across America, I knew I had to be a part of it to honor our veterans", said Loss.
The remembrance is new to Belvidere but is currently one of the largest and fastest growing events made to honor veterans happening across the country.
"In Maine, where all of these wreaths are hand made by veterans, there are truckers that deliver wreaths to all these different ceremonies," says Lindsay Rushakoff, a member of the Aca Cottrell Chapter of the DAR. "There are so many trucks, it is now one of the largest veteran caravans in the U.S."
This event will return to Belvidere next year and the Asa Cottrell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank everyone who attended the ceremony.