World War II veteran from Rockford recalls Pearl Harbor attack

ROSCOE (WREX) — As World War II veteran John Rossato walks toward the Rock River and tosses in a wreath to pay tribute to the 2,403 lives lost in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, he can't help but get emotional.
"It's starting to bring tears to my eyes," Rossato said.
Rossato remembers watching a movie about World War I when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened.
"I was just a little too young but I wanted to get in," he said. "I think everybody at the theater, all the guys, wanted to do it. I lost a few friends over there. It kind of brings back some bad memories but I've lived with it for years. I kind of got used to it now but it still affects me a little bit."
Ruben Hernandez is the commander of the Roscoe VFW Post 2955. The post has held Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremonies since the late 1980s.
"We talk about history and upcoming generations need to understand that the freedoms we have now have prevailed because of World War II," Hernandez said.
For Rossato, the attack on Pearl Harbor and the ensuing years are something he's carried with him for eight decades.
"It's something that you kind of try to forget," he explains. "But it's always in the back of your mind."
A three-volley salute, followed by the playing of Taps, concluded the ceremony at Riverside Park in Roscoe. But Rossato and the other veterans will keep the Pearl Harbor victims in their hearts and minds for years to come, as they try to make sure every generation pays tribute to the Greatest Generation.