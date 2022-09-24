World War II Days returns to Midway Village this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This weekend marks the return of a commemoration of history on the world scale, held every year in the Stateline.
Saturday kicked off the 26th annual World War II Days at Midway Village Museum in Rockford.
The event is the largest World War II re-enactment in the Midwest, according to museum officials. Nearly one thousand re-enactors and dozens of military vehicles all come together for the special, annual event.
Some of the individual events that are held throughout the weekend-long re-enactment include live battles between soldiers representing nine different countries, various presentations and musical performances, and many activities for the family to enjoy and learn from.
Luke Frederickson, Marketing Director for Midway Village, says it is crucial to think about our history, especially the local connections to pivotal world events.
"It's important to keep people remembering that," Fredrickson says. "Especially when it ties into Camp Grant, where over 300,000 soldiers passed through during World War II, just south of where the airport sits right now."
If you missed Saturday's events, re-enactments will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday's events include presentations about the Holocaust and the Pearl Harbor attack, as well as live battle re-enactments and a look at the 1940s Rockford Peaches baseball team.
Admission to WWII Days is $16 for adults, $9 for kids between five and 12, and kids under four are free. There is a reduced admission fee for veterans and active duty military members at $14.