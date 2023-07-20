World Explorers Summer Camp highlights cultures around the world

ROCKFORD — Week two of the World Explorers Camp is happening in Rockford this week, giving local kids a chance to learn more about different cultures through music, dance and art.
This week, the free summer camp featured Bluegrass music, traditional Chinese music and Iraqi folk songs, along with dances and visual arts connected to these cultures.
Event organizers hope the camp will help kids learn about the traditions of cultures around the world- and have fun while doing it.
"I think it's just a great way too to teach them about different cultures and what's important to different cultures in the arts," said Executive Director of the Rockford Art Museum Carrie Johnson. "It's really fun to see them dancing and to see their art projects and incorporating music."
World Explorers Camp Coordinator Tami Gaudreau thinks that the camp has allowed kids to become more familiar with traditions and cultures outside of their own.
"You know, sometimes it sounds different, but they understand that we are respectful towards another country and another culture because it's their music," said Gaudreau. "And so we learn it. We may not always understand everything, but it's music. And music is a universal language."
World Explorers is open to all RPS 205 students entering the third or fourth grade this fall. The camp's last day for the summer will be tomorrow from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the Riverfront Museum Park in Rockford. The park is located at 711 N. Main Street in Rockford.
For more information on the camp, visit World Explorers Summer Camp.