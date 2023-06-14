World Blood Donor Day is marked in the Stateline

ROCKFORD — With World Blood Donor Day being marked yearly on June 14th, local blood banks are continuing to raise awareness of the national blood shortage.
The day is set aside yearly to celebrate those who give blood regularly and serve as a reminder that donations are always needed, especially with the current shortage.
According to the World Health Organization, having both enough and quality blood is a problem seen worldwide.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center sees this problem here in the Stateline as well, making the need for consistent donations that much more important.
"Most people don't think about donating blood until it affects them personally and it's something that affects somebody everyday. There are people using blood and we need 800 donations a week just for our area in Rockford. we serve 13 area hospitals so the volume of blood that's needed around here and if you put it in terms of the entire world there's a lot of blood use going on," said Heidi Ognibene, the Chief Operating Officer of the blood center.
The slogan set by the World Health Organization for this year's World Blood Donor Day is, "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often."