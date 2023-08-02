Working smoke detectors save Rockford residents, pets from kitchen fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Wednesday, August 2 at 10:19 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Custer Avenue in Rockford.
The first engine arrived on the scene within three minutes and saw light smoke from the house's front door.
All the occupants were safely out of the house at that time.
Working smoke detectors alerted occupants of the home early about a fire in the kitchen.
Occupants were able to get out of the house quickly along with their dog and cat.
The home sustained about $25,000 in damages, which caused the occupants to be temporarily displaced.
No injuries to occupants or firefighters have been reported.