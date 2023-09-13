Workforce Connection helps to provide job opportunities in Belvidere

BELVIDERE — The Workforce Connection held an event in Belvidere to provide opportunities for people looking for a job.

The Workforce Connection invited community members to the career and resource fair at the Belvidere Community Center.

It showcased various community resources and businesses. Some of them even conducted on-the-spot interviews.

The hiring event included over 30 different employers in various fields. Those areas include health, transportation, manufacturing, and more.

"I think the biggest thing is that there is hope. They don't need to be concerned that they won’t find a job. There are a lot of businesses that are hiring who are looking for employees. We just want to be able to build that bridge for them to get a connection to employers here in Boone County,” said Karyn McDonald, Workforce Connection, Youth Program Director, Elevate Program.

Workforce Connection will be having similar hiring events in the future.