Work on bridges in Byron to create lane restrictions through October

BYRON (WREX) — Drivers going through parts of Ogle County will see some new road work beginning this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says that painting of the bridges carrying Illinois Rt. 72 over the Rock River and W. Blackhawk Dr. over Mill Creek in Byron will begin Monday, July 18.
The bridges will be down to one lane throughout the project with temporary signals and barrier walls. IDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop if they go through the construction zones.
The $1 million bridge painting project are expected to be complete, weather permitting, by the end of October.
IDOT says drivers should consider using alternate routes through the area to avoid congestion. IDOT urges those who have to drive through the construction zones to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs, obey the posted speed limit, and stay aware of workers and equipment.