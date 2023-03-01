Women's History Month: Local woman creates 'Frost & Flour Cakery'

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- March is Women's History Month, a time to highlight the contributions of women across the world.
It's a great opportunity to put a spotlight on women-owned business across the Stateline.
Abby Esposito started her cakery business from scratch and is now filling sweet tooths across the Rockford area with her delicious desserts.
"I started with cakes, because that's what I was like most interested in. And then I moved into cupcakes. And sometimes we do chocolate covered strawberries also," Frost & Flour Owner, Abby Esposito said.
Abby created "Frost & Flour Cakery" from her kitchen.
"I started it during COVID, but the main reason I started it was because I wanted to start making my kids cakes and everything for all of their events," Esposito said.
The baking industry was always interesting for Abby, but her kids were the real influence.
"They wanted these elaborate cakes and no one else was like making them and I just wanted to be able to make them for them,"
She takes a client's design and turns it into a masterpiece.
"You can do a lot of different ideas in decorating on a cake or is a cupcake you have like such a small space to try to put something on to,"
Since the pandemic business has been picking up.
"We got a lot of presence on like social media so we kind of blew up during covid and now since we have such a big following, it's really been able to like trickle on past that,"
"When I first started, I did not think that I would be able to even have like one order. And now I am like knees deep and orders and I've blown up,"
As we celebrate Women's History Month and shine a light on women-owned businesses, Abby said her cakery's success is showing her daughters they too can be their own boss.
"I think it's awesome that my daughters are able to see me do things like this and you know be able to make something of myself other than just a normal nine to five job and just be able to create things and they it really piques their interest and they love to know what I'm doing," Esposito said.
If you want to check out Frost & Flour Cakery you can visit Abby's website here.