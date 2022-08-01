 Skip to main content
Womanspace non-for-profit holds online auction

Womanspace

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many items and experiences are up for grabs at the Womanspace online auction, beginning at noon on Monday, August 1.

The auction will end at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

“We’ve had a great response to the diverse array of items and experiences we’ve put up for auction,” says Krisitin Kofoed, chair of the auction committee. “Plus, it’s a fun and exciting way to shop!”

There are more than 80 lots available for bidding and they include everything from art lessons to local experiences and even a week-long stay at a Sedona, Arizona resort. 

To view the items, visit: https://womanspace-rockford.org/online-auction/

Womanspace is an organization "offering programs for women, men and children to enhance body, mind, and spirit with a focus on the creative arts, holistic health, interfaith exploration and environmental stewardship.

