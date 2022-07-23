Womanspace hosts a foraging workshop to show how community members can eat out of their backyards

ROCKFORD — Womanspace hosted a foraging class Saturday, July 23 to teach locals about what they can use for food right in their own backyards.
The organization is designed for women, men and children to enhance their lives through environmental activities, arts and health.
The foraging class had a herbalist and forager guide members to identify and collect plants to make lunch.
"So its basically foraging for wild plants that you can use for nutrition or as medicine. Its been very enlightening. A lot of things in your yard that you consider weeds are actually edible and good for you," said Cherie Heck, Womanspace Program Coordinator.
The all day activity was aimed to show that wild greens can be used in daily meals and medicine.
"We use a lot of pesticides and and herbicides and kill things that are actually edible and good for us. So, if we don't rely so much on that and protect the plants that are just in our yard, than we're doing a big part," said Heck.
The organization has classes anywhere from yoga and meditation to pottery and drumming.