Womanspace and Collins Aerospace honor women's history in Rockford, pave way for future

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Women have fought many obstacles to gain equality and leadership roles. That's why two local organizations are commemorating Women's History Month while planning for more accomplishments in the future.
No matter the interest or skill, there's always a space for women: in art, literature, aerospace.
Leaders from Womanspace and Collins Aerospace in Rockford are showing women how to pickup any roadblocks standing in the way of their dreams.
In 1975, Elaine Hirschenberger and Dorothy Bock put their talents of art and literature together to establish a gathering space for women with innovate ideas. That's when Womanspace was born.
"To envision a life for themselves beyond what was expected or approved of by society back in the 70s," said Womanspace Executive Director Hirschenberger.
Now, almost 50 years later their passion to push boundaries, network and support is still inspiring women all over the country.
"Womanspace's labyrinth is the largest in Northern Illinois. This whole labyrinth was done by volunteers, volunteers finding their calling," said a staff member with Womanspace when asked why people travel to visit.
Collins Aerospace is hoping to make a similar impact by inspiring women to use "want" and "can" interchangeably.
"'She actually said 'well, I am a female. All I can do is become a nurse or a teacher' and I went 'hold on a minute,'" said EPS Military SIOP Lead Katie Windelborn when describing a conversation she had with a young student. "Let me show you a company where there is women in all sorts of fields: we have STEM, we have finance, we have business, lawyers. You name it, there is a woman in that role and succeeding in that role."
Hirchenberger says hearing different perspectives helped local women gain confidence to open their own businesses.
"Once you let go of that judgmental thing that we've all I think been subject to; that you are not good enough, or there are only certain people that know how to do this, or you have to have a certain genetic predisposition to it or something. That is so wrong because creativity is the birthright of everybody," said Hirchenberger.
In 2020, Womanspace and Collins Aerospace helped permanently memorialize women in Rockford who made a difference.
"Historic women that are on the tower itself are Kate F. O'Connor; who worked in the early part of the century," said Hirchenberger. "Who had her fingers in many things Rockford. She was a business woman. She was dedicated to the cause of women's equality."
The Women's Suffrage Centennial Sculpture honors 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified which recognized a woman's right to vote.
"On the purple side, we have Dr. Connie Goode who was a local Rockford educator, activist," explained Hirchenberger.
Collins Aerospace is adding to those stepping stones with the Women's Employee Resource Group. It offers tools for women to gain access and grow in the field.
"I have sat in a meeting where I am the only female," said Windelborn. "I have been given the tool-kits for it. That's okay, and how to speak up for yourself and how to make sure your voice is being heard appropriately."
Working together to lift up roadblocks and walk into a brighter future.
The Women in Aerospace group encourages high school students in Rockford to pursue careers in aerospace. It awards a scholarship every year to help future women succeed.