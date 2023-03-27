Woman who passed away in Byron house fire remembered as a hero

BYRON — Marlana McFarland is being remembered as a hero after passing away in an attempt to help those in a house fire.
The fire happened Saturday at 115 West Third Street, destroying a home and displacing the family who lived there.
During the incident, McFarland, went over to try and help those inside, losing her life in the process.
Krystal Shuga, a friend of McFarland’s, says those actions speaks to how McFarland would always put the well-being of others before herself.
"With the type of person she is, you have anger that it happened but I don’t feel that it is something that. It's just something she would have done she would've jumped in to help somebody without even thinking about it,” said Shuga.
McFarland was the mother of five children, one of whom is only a few months old.
Local nonprofit, Rockford Crunchy Ladies, was founded by McFarland.
Members are working to ensure her family has everything they need.
“Crunchy ladies, our board has started posting for milk donations. There’s still a lot more coming in. The mom who originally contacted me she's in Byron, she's working with all those moms getting milk for them,” said Mikala Books, a friend of McFarland’s.
In addition to collecting breast milk, Mikala has also been instrumental in planning a meal train program for McFarland’s other four children as well.
There will be a candlelight vigil tomorrow night to honor McFarland's memory. The vigil will take place in front of the home on West Third Street.