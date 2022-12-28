Woman who died after falling through ice in Rock River identified as Rockford doctor

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — The 54-year-old woman who died after falling through ice on the Rock River has been identified by authorities.
First responders said they first heard about the incident around 10:00 a.m. on Friday and rushed to the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the Town of Rock.
After the initial response, dive teams from Rock County and Janesville came to the scene.
The teams recovered a 54-year-old woman who had passed away and turned her over to the medical examiner.
Preliminary results of a forensic examination show that 54-year-old Dr. Billie S. Lin died from drowning.
The incident remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.
Dr. Lin had worked at UW Health since 1996.
UW Health provided a statement:
UW Health is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dr. Billie Lin. Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years. She touched many lives in our health system and in our community. We are devastated by this loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues during this time of unimaginable grief.
The UW Health Northern Illinois Immediate Care Clinic will close early on Friday, December 30, so that her clinic team can attend memorial services. Immediate Care will close at 3 p.m. and reopen as scheduled on Saturday, December 31, at 10 a.m.