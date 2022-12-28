 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.5 feet on Sunday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Woman who died after falling through ice in Rock River identified as Rockford doctor

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — The 54-year-old woman who died after falling through ice on the Rock River has been identified by authorities.

First responders said they first heard about the incident around 10:00 a.m. on Friday and rushed to the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the Town of Rock.

After the initial response, dive teams from Rock County and Janesville came to the scene.

The teams recovered a 54-year-old woman who had passed away and turned her over to the medical examiner.

Preliminary results of a forensic examination show that 54-year-old Dr. Billie S. Lin died from drowning.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

Dr. Lin had worked at UW Health since 1996.

UW Health provided a statement:

UW Health is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dr. Billie Lin. Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years. She touched many lives in our health system and in our community. We are devastated by this loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues during this time of unimaginable grief.

 The UW Health Northern Illinois Immediate Care Clinic will close early on Friday, December 30, so that her clinic team can attend memorial services. Immediate Care will close at 3 p.m. and reopen as scheduled on Saturday, December 31, at 10 a.m.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

