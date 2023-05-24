Woman treated for injuries after car overturns in East Dubuque Tuesday evening

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A 67-year-old woman was treated for injuries after her car flipped over in rural East Dubuque, Illinois Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, May 23, Jo Daviess County deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 20 and North Imbus Lane in rural East Dubuque around 5:35 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident that resulted in injuries.
Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a car driven by 67-year-old East Dubuque resident Janet Ricke was traveling on Highway 20 when Ricke tried to turn left into the crossover.
Ricke lost control of the car during the turn.
The car overturned and came to a stop in the drainage culvert of the road.
Ricke was able to get out of the car with help and received medical attention.
She was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment and the accident remains under investigation.