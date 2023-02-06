Woman shot in jaw at Rockford convenience store

ROCKFORD — A 33-year-old woman is still recovering from a gunshot to her jaw after two male subjects walked past her car in a parking lot and fired.
During the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, a woman was opening her car door in the parking lot of N & N Food and Liquor on West State Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that two male subjects walked past the woman's car and one fired towards the vehicle.
Afterwards, she ran back into the store and was taken to a local hospital for her non-life-threatening injury.