Woman seriously injured in UTV crash in Maple Park

  • Updated
MAPLE PARK, Ill. — One woman was airlifted after being ejected from a UTV. 

The crash happened on Hartman Road and North of Pleasant Road after 7:00 p.m. on Monday. 

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office, a 39-year-old woman was driving with a young girl in a Polaris Ranger UTV when it went off the roadway. 

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The passenger was reported to have been wearing a seatbelt. 

The woman was ejected from the UTV and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. She was flown to a Rockford medical center for treatment.  

The other passenger was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

