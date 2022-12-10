Woman rescued from Rock River near Oregon

OREGON, Ill. (WREX) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was rescued from the Rock River near Oregon early Saturday morning.
The Oregon Fire Protection District says rescuers were called to a report of a woman in the Rock River just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
According to OFPD officials, a 911 caller in the 500 block of N. 4th St. reported the woman in the river behind their house. Oregon Police later saw the woman in the middle of the West channel of the river.
Due to the low head dam in the area, first responders tried to send swift water suits into the river, but crews could not get to her because she was "a few hundred feet aware from the shore," at the time.
OFPD crews then launched a boat into the river behind Kiwanis Park with two Swift Water Technicians, who were able to make contact with the woman less than 200 feet away from the low head dam.
The rescue crews got the woman out of the water and on shore, where EMS took her to KSB Hospital in Dixon. The Oregon Fire Protection District says she was stabilized while she was taken to the hospital.
OFPD officials say the woman was saved due to the quick 911 call from someone who heard the woman's call for help.
The rescue also involved the help of OFPD Fire and EMS crews as well as members of the Oregon Police Department and the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.