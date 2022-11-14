Woman not wearing seatbelt dies in McHenry car crash

MCHENRY — A 40-year-old Johnsburg woman has died following a single car crash that happened early Monday morning in the 5700 block of Fox Lake Road in unincorporated McHenry.
At 12:19 a.m. on November 14, McHenry and Spring Grove emergency personnel responded to a single car crash involving a 2003 Toyota Corolla on Fox Lake Road, south of U.S. Route 12.
Preliminary investigations showed that the Corolla was traveling southbound on Fox Lake Road.
For unknown reasons, the Corolla left the roadway to the west where it hit a mailbox and then struck a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the Corolla was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The Corolla's front airbags deployed during the crash.
