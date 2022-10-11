Woman injured on home porch during overnight shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One woman is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Rockford Sunday night.
On October 9 around 9:00 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 700 block of Kent Street.
Rockford Police tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. they were on scene:
Once officers arrived, they spoke to a 19-year-old woman in front of the home.
She was suffering from a minor injury received during the shooting.
Officers were told that she was hit while on the porch of the home.