Woman injured on home porch during overnight shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One woman is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Rockford Sunday night. 

On October 9 around 9:00 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 700 block of Kent Street.

Rockford Police tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. they were on scene:

Once officers arrived, they spoke to a 19-year-old woman in front of the home.

She was suffering from a minor injury received during the shooting.

Officers were told that she was hit while on the porch of the home.

 

