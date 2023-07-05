 Skip to main content
Woman injured following shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- A woman was injured after a shooting overnight. 

Officers responded to the 300 Block of S. Johnston St. 

The woman sustained a non-life threatening wound, according to a tweet from R-P-D after 1:30 a.m.

Johnston St. is closed until the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

