Woman injured following shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- A woman was injured after a shooting overnight.
Officers responded to the 300 Block of S. Johnston St.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of S. Johnston St. An adult female has sustained a non-life threatening wound. The street is closed until the investigation is complete.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 5, 2023
The woman sustained a non-life threatening wound, according to a tweet from R-P-D after 1:30 a.m.
Johnston St. is closed until the investigation is complete.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.