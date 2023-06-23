Woman injured after after Stillman Valley home explosion

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. — A Stillman Valley home in Ogle County is leveled after neighbors report hearing a big boom and then an explosion.
First responders rushed to a home in the 9000 block of East High Road in Stillman Valley at 2:41 p.m.
Stillman Valley Fire Protection District Chief Chad Hoefle says that when fire personnel arrived on the scene, there was minimal fire.
However, bystanders had found a woman inside the house and with the help of fire personnel, they were able to get her out of the house.
The woman sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.
Neighbors say that a resident was pulled out of the building and a cloud of smoke and dust could be seen from a distance.
Local agencies Nicor and Comed are on the scene disconnecting gas and power lines.
The roof is currently all that is left on the scene.
13 WREX crews on scene say that it smells like gas in the air.
The cause has not been determined. This is a developing story.
More details will be posted as they become available.