Woman in hospital after stabbing Tuesday morning in Rockford

ROCKFORD — At 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Rockford Police Department tweeted an alert regarding a woman who was stabbed after an altercation in the 3500 block of Elm Street.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a life-threatening injury.

This is a developing story and more updates will be posted as they become available.