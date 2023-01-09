 Skip to main content
Woman identified after Friday night crash in Rockford

A 24-year-old woman died in a crash at the intersection of Springfield Ave. and Safford Rd. Friday night, according to Rockford Police.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman was killed in a crash at a Rockford intersection Friday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Safford Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

Once officials arrived, witnesses told the police that a pick-up truck driven by a 32-year-old male.

The truck crossed the center line and crashed into a car with one female occupant.

Authorities shut down Springfield Avenue in all directions as the investigation continued.

The female occupant was taken to a local hospital where she unfortunately died due to her injuries sustained in the accident.

Police reopened the intersection at around 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Winnebago County Coroner identified the female as 24-year-old Rockford resident Melissa Ashby. 

Ashby's preliminary cause of death is blunt trauma to the chest due to the crash. 

