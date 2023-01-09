Woman identified after Friday night crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman was killed in a crash at a Rockford intersection Friday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Safford Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
There is a 2 vehicle accident at Springfield and Sanford. There are injuries and all directions are shutdown until further notice.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 7, 2023
Once officials arrived, witnesses told the police that a pick-up truck driven by a 32-year-old male.
The truck crossed the center line and crashed into a car with one female occupant.
Authorities shut down Springfield Avenue in all directions as the investigation continued.
The female occupant was taken to a local hospital where she unfortunately died due to her injuries sustained in the accident.
UPDATE: Sadly, a 24-year-old woman succumbed to injuries sustained in the traffic crash earlier tonight on Springfield and Safford. More details will follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 7, 2023
Police reopened the intersection at around 11:00 p.m. on Friday.
The Winnebago County Coroner identified the female as 24-year-old Rockford resident Melissa Ashby.
Ashby's preliminary cause of death is blunt trauma to the chest due to the crash.