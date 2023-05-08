Woman identified after fatal car crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified a 43-year-old woman involved in a fatal car crash Thursday evening.
On Thursday, May 4 at 8:07 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office received calls for a female patient who had died at a local hospital after being involved in a car crash.
The patient was identified as 43-year-old Veronica Cortez.
Investigation revealed that on May 4 around 5:00 p.m., Cortez was driving her car in the 1800 block of North Mulford Road with a juvenile passenger.
Cortez crossed the center line and hit another car.
One of the drivers, a 43-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver, an 80-year-old man, is still listed as critical at this time. The crash is under investigation and details will be provided when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 5, 2023
Cortez was taken to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries at 7:58 p.m.
The juvenile, her son Aiden, received non-life-threatening injuries.
A autopsy performed on Friday, May 5 showed that Cortez died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the car crash.
The other driver, an 80-year-old man, is still listed in critical condition at this time, but is stable.
Rockford Police are still investigating the crash.
A GoFundMe page was created by Cortez's sisters on May 6 and has already raised more than $1,000 of a $25,000 goal.
As the description on the GoFundMe states, "Vero didn't have life insurance and left the family with the financial burden to give her a proper burial. We would kindly like to ask for any monetary donations to help cover the cost of her final farewell."
If you wish to donate, the fundraiser can be found here.