Woman hurt in Rockford shooting late Friday

ROCKFORD — A woman is expected to be okay after a shooting in Rockford on Friday.
Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 3200 block of City View Dr. late Friday night.
In a tweet sent out just before midnight, police say a woman was shot and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
No additional information, including on any possible suspects, has been released as of Saturday morning.
The shooting remains under investigation by Rockford Police.
13 WREX is following this story. This article will be updated with additional developments as they become available.