Woman found unresponsive in Rock County Jail cell

ROCK COUNTY — During a Rock County Jail security check, a woman was found unresponsive in her cell and though life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, she died.
On February 2 at 1:15 a.m., the Correctional Officers at the Rock County Jail were conducting routine security checks in the housing units.
While walking through the unit, an officer saw a female laying on the floor of her cell unresponsive.
Additional correctional officers, medical staff, and a jail supervisor were called to the unit for assistance.
Dispatch was immediately notified and life saving measures began.
The Janesville Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the jail and took over life-saving procedures, which were unsuccessful.
Staff at the Medical Examiner's office are working with the Rock County Sheriff's Office Bureau to investigate the cause of death.
An autopsy will be conducted on February 3 by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.