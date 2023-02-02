Woman found unresponsive in Rock County Jail cell

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following area, Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Roads and streets may be flooded. Localized water level fluctuations possible due to an ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&