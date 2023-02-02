 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Roads
and streets may be flooded. Localized water level fluctuations
possible due to an ice jam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Woman found unresponsive in Rock County Jail cell

  • Updated
Police-Lights-Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCK COUNTY — During a Rock County Jail security check, a woman was found unresponsive in her cell and though life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, she died.

On February 2 at 1:15 a.m., the Correctional Officers at the Rock County Jail were conducting routine security checks in the housing units.

While walking through the unit, an officer saw a female laying on the floor of her cell unresponsive.

Additional correctional officers, medical staff, and a jail supervisor were called to the unit for assistance.

Dispatch was immediately notified and life saving measures began.

The Janesville Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the jail and took over life-saving procedures, which were unsuccessful.

Staff at the Medical Examiner's office are working with the Rock County Sheriff's Office Bureau to investigate the cause of death.

An autopsy will be conducted on February 3 by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

