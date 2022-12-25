Woman Found Dead on a Street Early Christmas Morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman was found dead early Sunday morning on Gilbert Ave after an apparent hit and run.
Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Rockford Police and Fire Departments as well as the Winnebago County Coroner's Office responded to reports of a woman lying on the ground in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue.
Once Police and Fire arrived the woman was assessed and found to be unresponsive. Officers made the decision that the victim was dead and could not be resuscitated.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office arrived on scene and pronounced the woman deceased at 6:24 a.m. The victim's identity has not been announced at this time an autopsy is scheduled for this Tuesday.
The Rockford Police Department are continuing to investigate this incident as a hit and run pedestrian crash.
