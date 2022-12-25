 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK TONIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING DUE TO
FALLING SNOW...

Snow is expected to fall overnight and Monday morning across
northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. While snow rates will
remain below one half inch per hour and amounts will range from a
coating to two inches, ambient cold temperatures may allow for
slick spots to develop on untreated roadways by daybreak Monday.
If planning to travel tonight or tomorrow morning, watch for slick
spots on bridges and overpasses or any snow-covered roads. The
slippery travel conditions may include the Monday morning commute.

Woman Found Dead on a Street Early Christmas Morning

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

ROCKFORD (WREX)  — A woman was found dead early Sunday morning on Gilbert Ave after an apparent hit and run. 

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Rockford Police and Fire Departments as well as the Winnebago County Coroner's Office responded to reports of a woman lying on the ground in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue.

Once Police and Fire arrived the woman was assessed and found to be unresponsive. Officers made the decision that the victim was dead and could not be resuscitated.  

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office arrived on scene and pronounced the woman deceased at 6:24 a.m. The victim's identity has not been announced at this time an autopsy is scheduled for this Tuesday.

The Rockford Police Department are continuing to investigate this incident as a hit and run pedestrian crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

