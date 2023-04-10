Woman found dead in Rockford home identified

ROCKFORD-- The Winnebago County Coroner's office released the name of the woman who was found dead in a home located in the 3100 block of Guilford Road.
The woman has been identified as Antwinette Pascal, 26, of Rockford. According to the release the Rockford Police Department was called for a welfare check.
Once they entered the residence and investigated, they located Pascal at the residence. As of right now it is unclear what the cause of death was, but an autopsy was conducted with the findings pending further investigation.