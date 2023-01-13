Woman found dead after Christmas Eve house fire identified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The woman found dead after a Rockford house fire on Christmas Eve has been identified.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified 61-year-old Debra Lamb as the woman found dead after a fire in her home on Christmas Eve.
Officials from the Coroner's Office and the Rockford Fire Department say Lamb was found dead in the home in the 3600 block of Huffman Blvd. Firefighters were called to the fire at around 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Lamb was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.
The Coroner's Office says Lamb's official cause of death is still under investigation, pending further studies and toxicology testing. An autopsy was performed on Dec. 27.
Results from the toxicology tests usually take between four and six weeks, the Coroner's Office said after the autopsy was performed.