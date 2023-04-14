Woman dies in rural Lena after car rolls over, 2 children taken to Freeport hospital

LENA — On Friday, on April 14 around 1:05 p.m., personnel from the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a single-car rollover traffic crash in the area of North Crossroads Road and West Coomber Road.
When personnel arrived on scene, they found that a 19-year-old woman from Carroll County had died.
Preliminary investigations show that a car driven by the woman was traveling northbound on Crossroads Road about a half mile north of Coomber Road.
The car left the gravel roadway, entered the ditch on the west side of the roadway, rolled over, and finally stopped in a field on the west side of the road.
Two passengers in the car, a 12-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, both of Lena, were taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport to treat non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the traffic crash remains under investigation.
The name of the 19-year-old woman is not being released until the next of kin is notified.