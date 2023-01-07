 Skip to main content
Woman dies in Friday night crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman was killed in a crash at a Rockford intersection Friday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Springfield Ave. and Safford Rd. at around 6 p.m. Friday.

Rockford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that injuries were reported. Authorities shut down Springfield Ave. in all directions as the investigation continued.

At around 11:30 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted that a 24-year-old woman died in the crash.

Police reopened the intersection at around 11 p.m. Friday.

Further details are expected to be released by authorities later.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this story with additional information as soon as it becomes available.

