Woman dies in Friday night crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman was killed in a crash at a Rockford intersection Friday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of Springfield Ave. and Safford Rd. at around 6 p.m. Friday.
There is a 2 vehicle accident at Springfield and Sanford. There are injuries and all directions are shutdown until further notice.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 7, 2023
Rockford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that injuries were reported. Authorities shut down Springfield Ave. in all directions as the investigation continued.
At around 11:30 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted that a 24-year-old woman died in the crash.
UPDATE: Sadly, a 24-year-old woman succumbed to injuries sustained in the traffic crash earlier tonight on Springfield and Safford. More details will follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 7, 2023
Police reopened the intersection at around 11 p.m. Friday.
Further details are expected to be released by authorities later.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this story with additional information as soon as it becomes available.