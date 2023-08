ROCKFORD, Ill. — A woman has died following a two-car crash Saturday evening in Rockford.

On Saturday, July 22 around 10:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to calls regarding a two-car crash in the area of 11th Street and Harrison Avenue.

Multiple passengers sustained injuries.

One occupant, an 89-year-old woman in the car that was stuck, died due to her injuries received in the crash.