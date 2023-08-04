Woman dies after being hit by trailer truck at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Saturday, July 29 around 9:15 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a 42-year-old woman hit by a truck driven by 35-year-old Rockford resident Jacob Kane.

The incident happened at the Mobil location at 550 Southrock Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that as the woman left the gas station, she was hit by the truck with a trailer and taken to a local hospital.

As of August 4, the woman has died died to her injuries.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: