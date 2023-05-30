Woman, child treated for serious injuries after car hits them while crossing Rockford roadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A woman and child were treated for serious injuries after a car hit them while they were crossing the roadway Saturday night.
On Saturday, May 27 at 8:40 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of a car and pedestrian crash involving a child.
Once officers arrived in the 3000 block of West State Street, they were told that a woman and small child were hit while they were crossing the roadway.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
Booth the woman and small child were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.