Woman arrested after stabbing person with screwdriver, hitting police

By Andrew Carrigan

ASHTON — A 45-year-old woman was arrested after she stabbed another person with a screwdriver and hit Deputies during her arrest.

During the evening of March 7, Lee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched for a report of a Domestic Disturbance involving a stabbing.

When Deputies arrived to the scene, they found that 45-year-old Jennifer Cagle had stabbed a person with a screwdriver.

When Deputies tried to arrest Cagle, she resisted and hit Deputies. 

Eventually, Cagle was arrested.

Cagle was charged with:

  • Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felony)

  • Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (Class 2 Felony)

  • Aggravated Battery to a Health Care Professional (Class 2 Felony)

  • Obstructing a Peace Officer with injury (Class 4 Felony)

  • Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer (Class A Misdemeanor)

Citizens are reminded to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 284-6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT-U.

Callers can remain anonymous and receive rewards of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.