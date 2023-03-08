Woman arrested after stabbing person with screwdriver, hitting police

ASHTON — A 45-year-old woman was arrested after she stabbed another person with a screwdriver and hit Deputies during her arrest.
During the evening of March 7, Lee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched for a report of a Domestic Disturbance involving a stabbing.
When Deputies arrived to the scene, they found that 45-year-old Jennifer Cagle had stabbed a person with a screwdriver.
When Deputies tried to arrest Cagle, she resisted and hit Deputies.
Eventually, Cagle was arrested.
Cagle was charged with:
Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felony)
Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (Class 2 Felony)
Aggravated Battery to a Health Care Professional (Class 2 Felony)
Obstructing a Peace Officer with injury (Class 4 Felony)
Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer (Class A Misdemeanor)
