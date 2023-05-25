 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after making over $1 million in illegal transactions with DeKalb business' money

  • Updated
By Nick Landi

DEKALB — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following a business theft investigation.

On May 16, the DeKalb Police Department began an investigation into a financial crime involving Cole Pallet, a local business.

Cole Pallet had conducted an internal audit once management learned about some unapproved transactions that had taken place.

They contacted the police to report an employee that had made illegal transactions with the company's funds, forged checks, and personal online purchases.

Following an investigation, 33-year-old Paa'Shion Mhoon was identified as the offender.

On May 25, officers searched Mhoon's home and found evidence, as well as property and funds obtained illegally. 

Mhoon was home at the time and was arrested without incident.

She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and is awaiting bond. The investigation is ongoing. 

Charges:

  • Theft over $1,000,000 – Class X Felony

  • Misappropriation of Financial Institution Property Over $1,000,000 – Class X Felony

  • Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise – Class 1 Felony

  • Forgery (3 counts) – Class 3 Felony