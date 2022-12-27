Woman arrested after allegedly attacking protesters at a family planning clinic in Rockford

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to continue to crest at 8.9 feet through
Thursday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to continue to crest at 8.4 feet through tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman arrested after allegedly attacking protesters at a family planning clinic in Rockford

auburn street clinic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is under arrest after allegedly attacking protestors at a family planning center in Rockford.

Police say it happened around 10:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Auburn Street. The building is home to a new family planning clinic which has drawn protestors over the past several months.

On Tuesday, Nataly Rivera allegedly drove up to the protestors, tried to knock a phone out of one of the protestor's hands and threw a cup of coffee at the protestors.

Police later found and arrested Rivera for battery.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

