Woman arrested after allegedly attacking protesters at a family planning clinic in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is under arrest after allegedly attacking protestors at a family planning center in Rockford.
Police say it happened around 10:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Auburn Street. The building is home to a new family planning clinic which has drawn protestors over the past several months.
On Tuesday, Nataly Rivera allegedly drove up to the protestors, tried to knock a phone out of one of the protestor's hands and threw a cup of coffee at the protestors.
Police later found and arrested Rivera for battery.