Woman able to walk away unharmed after Rockford Police have lengthy negotiation with armed suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A woman was able to walk away unharmed Saturday morning after Rockford Police had a lengthy negotiation with a 31-year-old armed suspect.
On Saturday, April 22 around 9:05 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Creekview Road for a call regarding a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach.
The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for his life-threatening injury.
Officers were told that the suspect, 31-year-old Rockford resident Larry Hill, was armed and still inside the home with a woman.
After a long negotiation with officers, Hill left the home.
The woman, who was unharmed, also left the home.
Hill was arrested and taken to the County Jail.
Officers found a handgun inside the home during their investigation.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Larry Hill, 31, Rockford Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
Aggravated Domestic Battery
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Aggravated Battery with a Weapon