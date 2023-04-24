 Skip to main content
Woman able to walk away unharmed after Rockford Police have lengthy negotiation with armed suspect

By adwpadmin

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A woman was able to walk away unharmed Saturday morning after Rockford Police had a lengthy negotiation with a 31-year-old armed suspect.

On Saturday, April 22 around 9:05 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Creekview Road for a call regarding a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for his life-threatening injury.

Officers were told that the suspect, 31-year-old Rockford resident Larry Hill, was armed and still inside the home with a woman. 

After a long negotiation with officers, Hill left the home. 

The woman, who was unharmed, also left the home.

Hill was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

Officers found a handgun inside the home during their investigation.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Larry Hill, 31, Rockford Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Aggravated Domestic Battery

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Aggravated Battery with a Weapon

