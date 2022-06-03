'Wizarding World of 4-H School' event held June 29

ROCKFORD -- The University of Illinois Extension has announced that it will be offering the "Wizarding World of 4-H School" on Wednesday, June 29.
The event will be held at the Prince of Peace Church in Rockton between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Participants will begin the morning with a house-sorting ceremony, create a broom, and decorate their very own cape.
From there, attendees will attend a "Care of Magical Creatures" course, candle-making class, and a Wizard Tournament.
All children ages 6 and up (who have completed 1st grade) are invited to attend the event or only a $5 fee.
Pre-registration is required by visiting online or calling the Extension Office in 815-986-4357.
4-H membership is not required to sign up or attend the event.
However, all participants will be expected to comply with the high behavior standards of 4-H club members.