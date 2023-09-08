With September marking National Suicide Prevention Month, how law enforcement officers are impacted mentally by the profession

DIXON — September marks National Suicide Prevention Month. According to data from the FBI, 32 police officers died by suicide in 2022.

Sauk Valley Community College has a police academy set to train the next generation of officers.

The director of the program is a former Dixon Police Officer and said he continues to see the mentality surrounding mental health changing throughout law enforcement.

"When I first started, you may have been fired. They may have thought, well, you can't handle the job so we're going to let you go but now that's not the case anymore. It's just like every other aspect of your health. Whether you see the doctor for a yearly checkup, you should see someone for mental health checkups," Jason LaMendola said.

And having spent almost 30 years as a police officer, LaMendola experienced the mental health challenges of the career first-hand.

"You see more in a month then some people see in a lifetime. Then imagine 26 years of it so there are things that happen," LaMendola said.

Claudia Grenlund is one of the program's students and said the message behind this month and past experiences led her to pursue this career.

"The big thing of why I got into it was mental health and seeing that. Working with a lot of other organizations and agencies, the biggest struggle that I saw was policing because they do a lot of overlap into all of those areas. So, I really appreciated the opportunity to be able to assist with that," Grenlund said.

And when it comes to the police officer suicide statistics for last year, LaMendola said he is sadly familiar.

"Whether it's we're number one in suicide rates or we're two or five, I've always heard these unfortunate statistics so it doesn't surprise me. It's very sad," LaMendola said.

For Sauk Valley Community College's police academy, training the next generation of officers to be prepared mentally for the job is an important part of their curriculum.

"Mostly have to do with awareness and being aware of it, looking for signs and symptoms and dealing with stresses and talking about the fact that you may not even realize you're being stressed by work because it's fun," LaMendola said.

And Grenlund is already preparing mentally to join the ranks upon graduation.

"This whole mental health struggle, that's a big thing to worry about going into this profession so getting into that routine, staying healthy, eating healthy, working out in a gym, taking away the stigma of psych health and therapy," Grenlund said.

The FBI also said nine additional officers attempted suicide but were not successful in 2022.

If you or a loved one is having challenges with mental health, help is available through the National Mental Health Crisis Hotline. The phone number is 988 to speak with a counselor both confidential and free.