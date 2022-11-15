Wisconsin to receive $2.7B in federal funding to improve infrastructure

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Wisconsin is getting billions in federal funding to improve infrastructure.
Over $2.7 billion is on its way to Wisconsin for 160 infrastructure projects thanks to the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
This money will be used to be invest in the state's roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.
There are 979 bridges and over 1,949 miles of highway in poor condition in Wisconsin.
The White House said this will be the largest dedicated bridge investment since the interstate highway system was built.